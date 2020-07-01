MP Cabinet Expansion: Ten former MLAs of Congress to be inducted into ministry, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Shiva swallows poison

BHOPAL: The much-awaited ministry expansion is going to take place at 11am in Raj Bhawan on Thursday. Twenty-five ministers may be administered oath. Before the expansion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said ambrosia emerges when ocean is churned, but Shiva swallows the poison.

From Chouhan’s statement, it is clear that all is not well with the names of leaders to be inducted into the ministry.

In charge of the state BJP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday to quell the anger of those legislators who will be out of the ministry.

Sahasrabuddhe spoke to those law-makers whose names are not there on the list of probable ministers.