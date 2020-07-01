MP Cabinet Expansion: Ten former MLAs of Congress to be inducted into ministry, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Shiva swallows poison

BHOPAL: The much-awaited ministry expansion is going to take place at 11am in Raj Bhawan on Thursday. Twenty-five ministers may be administered oath. Before the expansion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said ambrosia emerges when ocean is churned, but Shiva swallows the poison.
From Chouhan’s statement, it is clear that all is not well with the names of leaders to be inducted into the ministry.
In charge of the state BJP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday to quell the anger of those legislators who will be out of the ministry.
Sahasrabuddhe spoke to those law-makers whose names are not there on the list of probable ministers.
According to sources in the BJP, the former ministers who have already worked with Chouhan, like Bhupendra Singh, Vijay Shah, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Vishwash Sarang and Sanjay Pathak will be in the cabinet.
Besides, some fresh candidates, like Jagdish Devda, Mohan Yadav, Chaitanya Kashyap, Arvind Bhadauria, Ramesh Mehdola, Prem Singh Patel and Nagendra Singh, will be inducted into the ministry.
Ten former ministers including some supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who have switched over to the BJP, will be inducted into the cabinet.
The Scindia supporters who were also former ministers, like Manehdra Singh Sisodia, Pradyumya Singh Tomar, Prabhuram Choudhari and Imarti Devi, will also be in the cabinet.
Apart from them, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana, Ranveer Jatav and OPS Bhadauria will get cabinet berths.
According to sources, the names of former ministers, Paras Jain, Gourishanker Bisen, Rampal Singh, Surendra Patwa and Jalam Singh Patel have been struck off the list of probable ministers.
Bhargava offered Speaker’s post
Former leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava has been offered the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker, but he wants to become a minister. Bhargava may be made a minister, and if that happens, Sitasharan Sharma is likely to get the Speaker’s post again.
All will be adjusted, no anger: Sahasrabuddhe
BJP’s state in charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said there was no resentment in the party and that all would be adjusted. On Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark of swallowing poison, Sahasrabuddhe said there was neither any anger in the party nor any difficulty in expanding the cabinet.
Poison has to be drunk daily: Nath
On the statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former chief minister Kamal Nath said the churning took such a long time that, instead of ambrosia, only poison emerged.
Now, they have to gulp down the poison daily, and yearn for nectar will never end. They have to suffer for the poison they have brought out.