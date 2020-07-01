Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath sends legal notice to BJP leaders Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Prabhat Jha for calling him 'Chinese agent'

BHOPAL: Former CM and Congress state president Kamal Nath has served a legal notice to BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha for calling him a Chinese agent.

The notice, issued by prominent lawyer Vivek Tankha’s firm, warns of legal proceedings, civil and criminal in nature, if they fail to tender an unconditional written apology within a week. The notice also asks them to immediately desist from making false and malicious statements.

The notice has also asked Sharma and Jha to issue clarification by holding press conference inviting all media houses that have run the news. The notice said that it was done deliberately with malafide intention to hurt the prospects of Congress in the upcoming by-elections in 24 constituencies.