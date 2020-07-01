Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath sends legal notice to BJP leaders Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Prabhat Jha for calling him 'Chinese agent'

BHOPAL: Former CM and Congress state president Kamal Nath has served a legal notice to BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha for calling him a Chinese agent.
The notice, issued by prominent lawyer Vivek Tankha’s firm, warns of legal proceedings, civil and criminal in nature, if they fail to tender an unconditional written apology within a week. The notice also asks them to immediately desist from making false and malicious statements.
The notice has also asked Sharma and Jha to issue clarification by holding press conference inviting all media houses that have run the news. The notice said that it was done deliberately with malafide intention to hurt the prospects of Congress in the upcoming by-elections in 24 constituencies.
The BJP leaders have alleged that Kamal Nath as union minister had “connived” with China and allowed dumping of Chinese goods to benefit Gandhi family. “The act was no less than treason and a crime,” VD Sharma had said reportedly. The BJP leaders had said that this act of Nath had affected large numbers of Indian manufacturers and traders.
The legal notice packed with political overtones said, “Your intent is to speak lies and falsehood repeatedly, a character which resonates with political upbringing and atmosphere, fostered by your party.”
The statements were made by the BJP leaders on June 26 and 27. Vivek Tankha had tweeted the next day warning BJP leaders to face legal consequences if they do not desist from such concocted statements.
