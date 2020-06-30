Madhya Pradesh: State govt recording telephone calls of ex-CM Kamal Nath, alleges Congress MLA Jitu Patwari

The state government is recording telephone calls of the former chief minister Kamal Nath and others, state Congress media president Jitu Patwari said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The Congress party members observed Black Day in the state on Tuesday, alleging that BJP toppled their government by non democratic means. He levelled serious charges against BJP government and police administration. Patwari said phone calls of all important people of party including kith and kin of Kamal Nath are being recorded. He told police officials that BJP government will last for three months and therefore they should work in an impartial manner.

Former speaker NP Prajapati raised the question on Supreme Court’s decision, and claimed that his limitation as a speaker was violated.