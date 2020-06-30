Bhopal: Drunken man stabs friend to death during get together, held

Heated brawl between two friends in drunken state left one of them dead in Purushottam Nagar of Bajaria area on late Sunday night. Their three other friends were witness to the murdered

The duo had heated argument which soon turned into a scuffle leading into brutal killing of one of the friends. The accused Satish Sharma , allegedly stabbed his the 22-year-old friend Vikram Sahu, to death in front of their three other friends. At the time of incident the accused was in drunken state, said police.

The accused Satish Sharma ,32, runs a school van in the area. Satish and Vikram were friends and would often have drinks together. On Sunday, the duo besides their three other friends had gathered for drinks. Satish and Vikram had an heated argument and in fit of rage the latter slapped Satish. Their friends intervened and tried hard to mollify them. Satish then left leaving the four there.

However, around 11.45 pm, Satish returned wielding a knife and stabbed Vikram thrice in front of three other friends. Others informed police and rushed Vikram to hospital; the doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

SHO Bajaria Umesh Yadav said the accused is an alcoholic and often picked fights with others in inebriated state. Police have detained Satish and he is being questioned.

SHO fined Rs 500

Meanwhile, deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali has slapped a fine of Rs 500 on SHO of Bajaria police station, Umesh Yadav for his failure to inform him about the murder after it was reported.