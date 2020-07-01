Madhya Pradesh: Doctors are the God of earth and they have proved this in the corona crisis, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh launched the 'Kill Corona Campaign' on Doctor's Day in Bhopal and recited a mantra ‘Two yards away, facecover mask required on the face'. The event was attended by local MP Sadhvi Pragya, Huzoor MLA Rameshwar Sharma and Govindpura MLA Krishna Gaur were also present in the program. As per sources, state Health Minister Narottam Mishra could not make it to the event as he had to visit Delhi.
The CM appreciated all the doctors who continued to serve the nation in the time of pandemic. “Doctors are the God of the earth and they have proved this in the Corona crisis. Not only doctors, our nurses, ward boys and Asha sisters have set a new example of service in the state.”
“Doctors were infected, revenue officer-workers were infected. I bow my hands to all such warriors who did not step back from serving humanity. Social workers have also done wonders, ranging from food distribution to ration distribution. I bow to everyone who stood on the front foot in serving the nation.”
The CM urged the denizens to be more cautious in the Unlock 2.0. “Looking at the daily essentialities, markets have been opened. Life will not go without it, but we need to be careful. Social distancing should be maintained, and masks should be worn by everyone. This fight is against Corona, ‘Harega Corona, Bhagana Corona’.
Chief Minister Shivraj also launched Sarthak Light App. Through this app, people will be able to give feedback, along with the doctors, and survey team will be feeding in it.
CM, while addressing the public, said that we will remove Corona from its roots, our people will reach from house to house. This fight is not only about the government and the administration, no battle can be won without the people. No other large-scale survey against Corona would have been conducted anywhere in the country. Screening, testing will be done in every house and this can be accomplished only with the help of society and all of you. In the 'Kill Corona Campaign', 11, 458 survey teams have been deployed for the door-to-door survey.”
“In the 'Kill Corona Campaign', the survey will identify suspected patients of SARI / ILI as well as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, etc. and their information will be recorded in 'Sarthak App'. The areas related to the suspects of COVID-19 which are entered on ‘Sarthak App’ will be sampled by the mapped MMU. After sampling the identified suspects daily, they will be tested through RTPCR and TRUNAT.”
“More than 3 lakh samples of identified suspects will be collected after SARI / ILI survey across the state. The capacity to conduct 21,000 tests daily is being developed. In this, intensive sampling will be done through RTPCR and TRUNAT in 13 districts with higher than average positivity. In 29 districts where the positive rate is below the state average, pooled sampling has been given for general surveillance."