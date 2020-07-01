Madhya Pradesh: Doctors are the God of earth and they have proved this in the corona crisis, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The CM urged the denizens to be more cautious in the Unlock 2.0. “Looking at the daily essentialities, markets have been opened. Life will not go without it, but we need to be careful. Social distancing should be maintained, and masks should be worn by everyone. This fight is against Corona, ‘Harega Corona, Bhagana Corona’.

Chief Minister Shivraj also launched Sarthak Light App. Through this app, people will be able to give feedback, along with the doctors, and survey team will be feeding in it.

CM, while addressing the public, said that we will remove Corona from its roots, our people will reach from house to house. This fight is not only about the government and the administration, no battle can be won without the people. No other large-scale survey against Corona would have been conducted anywhere in the country. Screening, testing will be done in every house and this can be accomplished only with the help of society and all of you. In the 'Kill Corona Campaign', 11, 458 survey teams have been deployed for the door-to-door survey.”