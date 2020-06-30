Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt spends first 100 days controlling corona

Shivraj Singh Chouhan faced more challenges in his fourth stint as the chief minister. As his government completed 100 days on Monday, his focus remained on controlling the coronavirus.

However, he succeeded in bringing funds from the Centre thereby saving sagging financial condition of the state. He also faced crisis created by reverse migration in which about 6 lakh workers returned to their native places expecting to find employment there.

After taking reins, Shivraj government increased number of COVID-19 testing laboratories to 27. Besides, COVID-19 testing capacity was ramped up to 9,000 tests per day. He took 210 hours of meeting in 91 days everyday on pandemic outbreak. All out efforts to control corona yielded results and corona patient average reduced to 1.3% from 6%. According to latest reports, less than 10 active cases are present in 33 districts. At present, MP is at second place in India with 76.9 % recovery rate.

Second phase of challenge was reverse migration of workers. More than 18,500 employers were registered with Rojgar Setu Portal and over 5,000 workers were provided with jobs under it. MP became first state to launch skill mapping of workers amidst COVID-19 outbreak. Skill mapping of 6.72 lakh workers has been completed, claims government. With the help of central government funds, state government disbursed Rs 862 crore under Shram Sidhhi campaign and MNREGS. Development works started in 22,219 panchayats to engage migrant labourers.

During migration of workers from other states, ration worth Rs 420 crore was distributed in relief camps set up across the state. About Rs 24 crore were spent on setting up of relief camps for migrant workers. Government claims that Rs 47 crore were spent on transportation of migrant workers.

To provide impetus to sagging economy and circulate cash in rural places, special focus was laid on employment schemes in the rural areas. About Rs 1,555 crore were given in the rural areas under Panch Parmeshwar Scheme. Besides, more than 23 lakh workers were paid wages of Rs 1224 crore that not only saved migrant workers from starvation but provided much needed economic boost to the state.

Another challenge before the new Shivraj led BJP government was of wheat procurement during lockdown and coronavirus threat. Mandis were opened and farmers were asked to sell produce maintaining social distancing norms. Rs 24,000 crore were distributed to 46 lakh farmers for wheat procurement. Moreover, 3 lakh farmers benefited by Rs 2,762 crores by selling gram, mustard and masur.