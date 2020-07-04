MP Cabinet Expansion: Central leadership to decide minister portfolios, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan off to Delhi

The BJP’s central leadership will allot portfolios to ministers the way they have given berths during the cabinet expansion.

For that reason, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Delhi on Saturday night.

He may meet the party’s national president JP Nadda, besides some Union ministers, in the national capital.

The real problem is with the distribution of portfolios among the ministers who are from the BJP.

Some big and some small departments will be distributed among the ministers from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s quota and among those from the BJP’s.

Chouhan does not want to court any controversy. Therefore, he has left the decision on allotment portfolios to the party’s central leadership.