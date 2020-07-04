MP Cabinet Expansion: Central leadership to decide minister portfolios, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan off to Delhi

The BJP’s central leadership will allot portfolios to ministers the way they have given berths during the cabinet expansion.
For that reason, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Delhi on Saturday night.
He may meet the party’s national president JP Nadda, besides some Union ministers, in the national capital.
The real problem is with the distribution of portfolios among the ministers who are from the BJP.
Some big and some small departments will be distributed among the ministers from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s quota and among those from the BJP’s.
Chouhan does not want to court any controversy. Therefore, he has left the decision on allotment portfolios to the party’s central leadership.
Instead of home and health, Narottam Mishra may be given the urban administration department. Mishra, however, does not want to give up home.
Agriculture minister Kamal Patel’s department may also be changed. Similarly, Govind Rajput is likely to get another department.
Gopal Bhargava, who was the minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Department in the previous BJP regime, wants a new assignment. Bhargava is keen on getting transport department.
Yashodhara Raje Scindia has interest in industries, MSMEs, sports and youth welfare. Likewise, Vijay Shah, Bhupendra Singh and Vishwash Sarang want important departments.
The ministers have put up their choice before the Chief Minister and before the senior leaders of the party organisation.
Chouhan, however, wants the central leadership to take a decision on the allotment of portfolios. The chief minister held a meeting with Scindia over distribution over the issue after the cabinet expansion.
Scindia spoke to Chouhan about the departments that he wanted for his supporters.
Chouhan would speak to the central leaders about it. The number of departments that Scindia wanted for his supporters may be reduced. Chouhan may distribute portfolios after returning from Delhi on Sunday.