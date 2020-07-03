MP Cabinet Expansion: Corruption prevailed during Congress' 15-month rule, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged on Thursday that "atmosphere of corruption" prevailed in Madhya Pradesh during the Congress' 15-month rule. In a brief talk with the media post cabinet formation, the saffron turned Scindia said that the state Congress leaders who are trying to malign his image should know that 'the tiger is still alive'.
"The people of Madhya Pradesh are very much aware that an atmosphere of corruption prevailed during the 15-month rule of the Congress government. Promises were not fulfilled," Scindia added.
"The BJP government is under the leadership of (chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has always adopted the path of service of people, I am sure in the coming 24 Assembly by-polls, the BJP's flag will fly high in all the seats and people we will give a befitting reply to the 15-month long government of corruption," he said.
"It is everyone's religion to follow the path of justice and for that even if we have to fight a battle, Jyotiraditya Scindia will always be in the front," the Rajya Sabha MP added.
Talking to a news channel earlier, when asked about Congress leaders' claim that he and his supporters did not gain anything by joining the BJP, Scindia said, "I will certainly give a reply to the Congress and those who are trying to malign people's character, especially to former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, that the tiger is still alive."
To reported resentment among BJP workers about Chouhan's expanded cabinet not balancing caste and regional aspirations and overlooking claims of several leaders, Scindia said, "Minister's post is not a gift. It is a responsibility which the leadership gives to every servant of the people.
"Therefore, those who have become ministers today should work more as a public servant and less as a minister," he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)