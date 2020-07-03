MP Cabinet Expansion: Corruption prevailed during Congress' 15-month rule, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

"The BJP government is under the leadership of (chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has always adopted the path of service of people, I am sure in the coming 24 Assembly by-polls, the BJP's flag will fly high in all the seats and people we will give a befitting reply to the 15-month long government of corruption," he said.

"It is everyone's religion to follow the path of justice and for that even if we have to fight a battle, Jyotiraditya Scindia will always be in the front," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Talking to a news channel earlier, when asked about Congress leaders' claim that he and his supporters did not gain anything by joining the BJP, Scindia said, "I will certainly give a reply to the Congress and those who are trying to malign people's character, especially to former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, that the tiger is still alive."