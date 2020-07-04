Bhopal: UCO Bank chest branch catches fire, machines gutted as fire tenders reach wrong place

BHOPAL: UCO Bank’s chest branch caught fire but the fire tenders reached at wrong address. The branch’s address is Habibganj but its actual location is in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) campus, MP Nagar. The wrong location misled the fire fighters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), which delayed dousing flames.

Chest branch of UCO Bank (MPBSE campus, Board Office,) was gutted in fire, which flared up in morning. Property including cash counting worth lakhs were gutted.

Guards called fire brigade but fire fighters rushed to Habibganj instead of approaching MPBSE campus to extinguish fire. In the meantime, fire spread and destroyed all machines, ACs, wiring.