Madhya Pradesh: 'Which tiger, paper or circus', Kamal Nath mocks Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday took a veiled swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia, his one-time rival in the party and now a BJP MP, over his statement that `Tiger is still alive'.

Earlier, in response to Scindia's jibe, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh has said that you know the character of a lion, only one lion lives in a forest. Digvijay Singh made two tweets, in the first he said that 'then me and Srimant Madhavrao Scindia ji used to hunt lions. Since Indira ji introduced the Wildlife Conservation Act, I now only bring the lion into the camera.

Speaking after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's expansion on Thursday, Scindia, whose exit from the Congress with 22 MLAs toppled the Nath government in March, said he wanted to tell Congress leaders that "Tiger abhi zinda hai." Speaking at a function in Ratlam district, Nath referred to the remark, and asked, "Which tiger is alive, paper tiger or a circus one?

Nath also took digs at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am neither a maharaja nor a `Mama'," he said.

Scindia, who belongs to a former royal family, is sometimes called `Maharaja' in state politics, while Chouhan's popular nickname is `Mama' (uncle).

"I have not even sold tea, I am just Kamal Nath," he said, in a jibe at the prime minister.

"Some people say they are tigers. I am not even a tiger, but I am also not a paper tiger. Now the people of the state will decide who is who," the Congress veteran added.

"Wherever Chouhan goes, he makes tall announcements...

He will say we have given this much money to laboureres, but during lockdown all of us have seen that they are just wandering here and there. None of them have got any money," Nath said.