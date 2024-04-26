MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parties Roll Up Their Sleeves For Malwa, Gwalior, Bhopal Division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of the Lok Sabha election was over on Friday. Now, the political parties are busy campaigning for the third phase and the fourth phase of the general election. In the first two phases, the elections were held in Mahakaushal, Vindhya, Sagar and in the entire Bundelkhand region. In the third phase, Gwalior, Chambal and Bhopal division will go to polls.

The political parties will focus on Malwa and Nimar regions in the third phase. As filing of nominations for the fourth phase has started, the political parties have also swung into electioneering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a meeting in Morena. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held public meetings in Guna and Rajgarh parliamentary seats.

The Congress is planning to organise a road show of Priyanka Gandhi in these constituencies. The BJP performed better than the Congress in these areas in the assembly election. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019, the BJP won all the seats in these places. Making a dent in the BJP’s fortress is a major challenge for the Congress.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won the seat for the Congress in 2014, is in the BJP. Against this backdrop, it will be difficult for the opposition to register a win in the Malwa, Bhopal and the Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The important leaders of the BJP and of the Congress in the state come from the Malwa region. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, MPCC president Jitu Patwari and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar are from this region only. Therefore, both the parties will spare no effort to win as many seats as possible from this area.

Shivraj, Digvijaya, Scindia To Contest In 3rd Phase

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The political parties have begun to prepare for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election after the end of the second phase on Friday. In the third phase, polling will be held in nine seats. In this phase, the senior leaders of both the political parties are contesting. Former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh are contesting from Vidisha and Rajgarh, respectively.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is in the fray from the Guna-Shivpuri constituency. Both Singh and Scindia lost election in 2019. Instead of contesting from Bhopal, Singh is fighting from Rajgarh. But Scindia is contesting from his traditional seat, Guna-Shivpuri.

Other than Chouhan, both Scindia and Singh have been confined to their constituencies. Because of the presence of these two leaders in the fray, the second phase of election has become interesting. Chouhan is contesting from Vidisha after 20 years. After his removal from the post of Chief Minister, everyone has set their eye on Vidisha.