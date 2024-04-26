Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri Casts His Vote In Khajuraho

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The head of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, cast his vote in a remote village, Gram Gada, in Khajuraho constituency. He urged everyone to exercise their voting rights. Shastri advocated for a government in India that eliminates casteism and discrimination and ensures free education for all.

Newly-wed cast votes

Several newlywed couples also cast their votes at many polling stations in the district. Deepak Ahirwar, who was getting married on Friday, cast his vote at the primary school in Bada Malhera Assembly constituency in the Damoh LS constituency. A bride, Pooja Sahu, along with her husband Satyam Sahu and brother Santosh Sahu, visited the polling center to cast their votes.

Residents boycott voting in Buxwaha

Residents of Manaki Gram Panchayat in the Buxwaha area boycotted voting due to a lack of facilities. Villagers stated that they are not benefiting from government schemes, including water supply, which led them to boycott the voting process.

Presiding officer suffers heart attack

During the voting, a presiding officer appointed at the polling center set up in the village of Kunwarpura in the Bada Malhera Assembly suffered a heart attack while on duty. The officer, aged 49, was referred to the district hospital.

Ramprakash Vishwakarma, the presiding officer on duty, suddenly complained of chest pain and then collapsed on the ground. He was assisted by the staff, and senior officials were informed of the incident. Members immediately rushed him to the Bada Malhera Hospital.

Highest voter turnout in Maihar

Satna: Among the seven assembly constituencies in the Satna LS constituency, Maihar recorded the highest voter turnout, with 60.17% voter turnout. Nagod recorded 57.75%, Raigaon 58.02%, Rampur Baghelan 55.04%, Satna 58.70%, and Amarpatan 55.79% voter turnout by 5 pm However, Chitrakoot lagged behind with only 54.59 percent voter turnout at the same time.