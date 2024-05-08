Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Aish Bagh & More; Check Full List Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued a power outage schedule for May 9, 2024, affecting several neighborhoods across the city. These planned disruptions have been strategically scheduled at different times throughout the day to accommodate essential maintenance and repair activities. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during these scheduled power cuts.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Bhopal Town, Bhabha College, Sagar Pearl , Hotel Mark and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Punjabi Bagh, Gurunanak pura, Bagh Farhat Afza, Aish Bagh, Janta Qtr and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ishaan Colony, Patel Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Qazi Camp, Congress Nagar, Green park Colony, Bafna Colony, Sindhi Colony, Nagar Nigam Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Tulsi Tower, Parukar hospital, Nagariya Prashan and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Globe Garden and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Surya Colony, Vaishali Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Bapu Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: E 2/188 and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am 01:00 Pm

Area: Banjari A sector, Danish hills view, sagar green view, Sai Nath colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am 02:00 Pm

The scheduled power outages are essential for facilitating maintenance work and ensuring the smooth functioning of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are urged by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare in advance and make necessary arrangements to cope with the designated hours of power cuts. Your cooperation during this time is greatly appreciated as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical system.