MP: Rani Durgavati University Sets Record with Lightning-Fast Exam Result Declaration

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Rani Durgavati University Jabalpur, has surprised everyone by releasing examination results within just eight hours.

It is the first university in the state to declare the final year undergraduate examination results under the new education policy. Most universities across the state are currently conducting final year undergraduate examinations under the new education policy.

The university administration announced the results on the evening of May 7, following the morning examination. The overall pass percentage was 97%, with over half of the students successfully clearing the exams.

Secretary Dr. Deepesh Mishra stated that while examinations are underway in most universities across the state, Rani Durgavati University has already released the results of the first examination. He added that this prompt action will allow students to focus on their future academic endeavors.Examinations were conducted at two centers in Jabalpur and Katni. Students from six colleges participated in the final year examination.

Answer sheets were swiftly transported from the Katni examination center to Jabalpur to expedite result processing. Meanwhile, evaluators were notified at the university, and immediate assessment was carried out. The university completed evaluation within five hours and subsequently released the results. Practical exams were also conducted during the examination period, enabling the university administration to promptly issue results without delay, by six o'clock in the evening.

This efficient process has garnered praise from students, who hope that the university will continue to swiftly announce examination results in the future, saving their time.