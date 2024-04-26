Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate Attacks Modi Over 'Managalsutra' Satement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday said those who barely respect mangalsutra should keep away from commenting on sensitive issue. The Congress leader made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while talking to media persons here on Friday. However, she thanked PM for mentioning Congress’s party manifesto nyay patra in his public address.

“Instead of talking about achievements of his government, Prime Minister is talking about Congress manifesto and also about Congress leaders’ past. PM is making false statements about Congress,” Shrinate added. Responding to a query, she said, “In every two hours, one youth commits suicide because of unemployment”.

She added that in Madhya Pradesh 38 Muslim castes were included in OBC category but BJP was spreading confusion over it. “BJP is in favour of conducting caste-based census and they have accepted in Parliament. But they are spreading rumours during electioneering,” she said.

Voting Recedes In Noon, Queues Seen Again In Evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting in second round of Lok Sabha election started with a good response as people turned up in large numbers in morning hours to cast vote on Friday. However, as the day progressed and the intensity of sun became unbearable, the voters’ queues withered.

The less voter turnout from noon hours to 4 pm impacted overall voting percentage. It was after 4 pm that voting percentage picked up as voters lined up to cast ballot. The overall voting percentage in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad - was 28.11 per cent from 7 am to 11 am.

The male voter turnout stood at 31 per cent while female voting percentage was 25.87. Tikamgarh voting percentage was 26.96 %, Damoh was 26.84 %, Khajuraho 28.14 %, Satna 30.23 %, Rewa 24.45 % and Hoshangabad 32.40 %.

At 3.49 pm, the voting percentage of Tikamgarh increased to 49.84 %, Damoh to 45. 69 %, Khajuraho to 43.89 %, Satna to 47.66 %, Rewa to 37.55 % and Hoshangabad to 55.79 %. It was after 4 pm that voters began arriving at polling booth again. This helped to increase voting percentage to some extent. Till 5 pm, Tikamgarh registered 57.19 % votes, Damoh 53.66 %, Khajuraho 52.19 %, Satna 57.18 %, Rewa 45.02 % and Hoshangabad recorded 63.44 % votes.