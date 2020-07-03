'Only one lion in a forest': Digvijaya responds to Scindia's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' jibe

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had been continuously saying that 'Tiger is still alive' after the Congress's Kamal Nath government came to power. While targeting Scindia as well as Shivraj Singh, senior Congress leader said that only one lion lives in the forest.

Right after the formation of the cabinet, Scindia was seen in a new 'avatar'. The politician, whose rebellion along with 22 other politicians toppled the Kamal Nath Government in Madhya Pradesh, was seen talking fearlessly to the media. After his shift into BJP, Scindia, for the first time, was seen interacting with the media so open.

In a recent tweet, he was seen interacting with the media. He said, "I don't need any certificate from Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months.I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai (The tiger is still alive)."