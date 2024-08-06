 MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Time-Table For 2024-2025 Session Released; Check Dates Here
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal has released class 10 and 12 board exam time table for the session 2024-2025 on Wednesday.

The time table for High School, Higher Secondary, and Diploma in Pre-School Education (D.P.S.E.) examinations have been released.

The board exams for high school will begin from Feb 27, 2025 and concluded on March 19, 2025. Similarly, exams for class 12 will start from Feb 25, 2025 to March 25, 2025.

Check the time table below:-

According to information, schools are advised to post these schedules on notice boards outside the school where students can easily see them and plan for their further studies.

Teachers Informed & Advised To Make Further Plans

Class teachers should ensure that students are informed about their specific exam subjects, question papers, dates, days, and times. All exams organized by the board will take place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM as per the schedule.

Check full schedule here:

It is important for every student to be aware of their complete exam schedule and timing. Exams for regular, private, visually impaired, and hearing-impaired students will be held on the same date, day, and time.

The exam schedule can also be viewed on the MPBSE website at www.mpbse.nic.in.

