MP Shocker: Bank Of India's Outsourced Technician Steals ₹22 Lakh From Deposit Machine In Ujjain; Visited Branch For Machine Maintenance

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bank of India's outsourced technician, along with his aide, targeted the cash deposit machine and stole Rs 22.9 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday. They sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras along the bank's gallery and opened the password-protected deposit machine to steal the cash.

Acting swiftly, the police chased the accused within 12 hours. Shockingly, the main accused turned out to be the technician the bank had hired for machine maintenance. He had visited the branch recently for checking if the deposit machine was working properly.

The incident was reported on August 5 by the branch manager of the Bank of India, Khachrod branch. Upon receiving the report, Khachrod Police registered the case under BNS 331 (4), 305 (I) and began an investigation.

The police recovered ₹22,93,100 in cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Thieves broke through the password protected door

According to information, The manager detailed that the password-protected door of the bank deposit machine and four cassettes containing cash amounting to ₹22,93,100 were stolen. It was discovered on July 29, 2024, at around 10:30 AM that all cameras had been sprayed with black paint and the gallery had been shuttered and locked. The incident was reported to the Zonal Office and the police.

On August 3, 2024, when the cashier and other staff went to retrieve cash, they found the password-protected door of the deposit machine missing and the machine's four cassettes gone. CCTV footage revealed that between 1:00 and 2:00 AM on July 29, two individuals wearing black helmets and raincoats entered the bank's e-gallery on a motorcycle. One of them sprayed the cameras and tampered with the deposit machine, later seen leaving with a black bag.

Quick action taken by the Ujjain police

Given the severity of the crime, a police team was formed under the guidance of senior officers to investigate all angles. During the investigation, it was found that the perpetrator was technically proficient and had knowledge of the bank's deposit machine. The investigation revealed that on July 26, 2024, Rituraj Singh from Boradia had visited the bank for machine maintenance. Upon further inquiry, it was confirmed that Rituraj worked for the company responsible for maintenance.

Police set up a search for Rituraj, eventually locating and arresting him at a tea stall in Ghinoda. Upon intensive questioning, Rituraj confessed to the crime and implicated his accomplice, Shubham Joshi. Rituraj admitted that after the theft, he gave some money to Shubham and stored the remaining cash at a relative’s house in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district.