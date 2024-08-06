MP August 6 Weather Update: Monsoon To Pause For A Week In State; 65% Rain Quota Completed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall in state is expected to pause for the next week due to the monsoon trough moving out of the state and a weakening cyclonic circulation.

Since the monsoon began in Madhya Pradesh 45 days ago, the state has received an average of 24.4 inches of rain, which is 65% of the seasonal average. Seven districts, including Bhopal, Mandla, Seoni, and Narmadapuram, have recorded over 30 inches of rain, with Mandla receiving the highest at 36.67 inches.

A Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that the monsoon trough is currently above Madhya Pradesh and an east-west trough is also present. As a result, there is no heavy rainfall alert for the coming week. However, there will still be thunderstorms and lightning, so people are advised to stay safe during lightning.

Over the past week, heavy rains have caused rivers and dams in the state to overflow. Large dams like Bargi, Bansagar, Kaliasot, and Bhadbhada are releasing water through their gates. The Bargi dam in Jabalpur is 94% full, with water being released from 17 gates.

In Shivpuri, 18 people were stranded on an island due to the Sindh River's rising water. They were rescued by the police and SDRF after two hours of effort. In Sagar's Beena, two people drowned while taking selfies at the Godham reservoir. A disabled man died in Satna when his house collapsed, and in Harda, a wall of a dilapidated house fell. Houses in Sagar’s Beena and Khurai areas were also flooded.

In Bhopal, there was light rain throughout the day and a brief period of heavy rain in the evening. Rivers, including the Narmada, are still swollen.