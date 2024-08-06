Bhimsena MP In-Charge Booked For Issuing Death Threat To CJI Chandrachud Over SC-ST Reservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State In-charge of Bhimsena Madhya Pradesh, Pankaj Atulker, was booked for issuing a death threat to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud over social media, a police official said on Monday.

Atulker (34), a resident of Betul district, shared the post on his various social media handles on Sunday evening, August 4. The following day, a case was registered against him at Kotwali police station in the district, the police said.

"A man shared an undesirable post on his social media handle against the Chief Justice of India. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS), 2023. The police have begun a search for the accused and he will be nabbed soon," said Nishchal Jharia, Superintendent of Police (SP, Betul).

"Our Chief Justice Chandrachud, deviating from the Indian Constitution, implemented a creamy layer in SC-ST reservation to make SC-ST people slaves again. This will create a pitiable situation for us. We have been witnessing several problems in our rural areas, and the implementation of the creamy layer by our CJI is against the constitution," Atulker told ANI.

"In view of this, and following the path of our great personalities, if anyone adopts measures to make us slaves, I shared a post on social media. If our great personalities took such actions despite facing slavery, I am in independent India; why can't I do the same against those who are trying to enslave us?" he added.