26 Chandigarh Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat Emails |

Chandigarh: At least 26 schools in Chandigarh received threatening messages and emails of potential bomb attacks here on Wednesday, triggering panic among staff, students and parents and evacuations.

Besides some of the prominent government schools, several private schools also received the threatening emails following which the students were evacuated and sent back home by all the schools immediately after informing police and administration.

While the police said that the email address from which the messages originated were being investigated, the bomb detection squads which had conducted checks at most of the schools had found no suspicious objects so far; the administration issued an advisory asking the educational institutions to remain calm and avoid creating unnecessary panic.

Cautioning the schools against announcing holidays without any verified information, the administration said that the same could lead to avoidable anxiety among students, parents and people.

SEVERAL GURUGRAM, KARNAL SCHOOLS ALSO RECEIVE SUCH EMAILS

Meanwhile, according to reports, while about a dozen private schools in Karnal received bomb threats through email, at least six private schools in Gurugram also received such threats via emails Wednesday morning.

While the students were evacuated and sent back home, the police team and bomb disposal squads, along with the sniffer dogs were deployed at the campuses.

Pertinently, several schools and court complexes in Punjab had also received bomb threats via emails while the same were found to have been hoaxes after the police searches and probe.