Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Nayab Saini and several other leaders on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, 66, and four others were killed in a plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra.

Mann in his post on X said: ``Reports have emerged of an accident involving the aircraft carrying Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during landing in Baramati, Maharashtra. The images of smoke and destruction are deeply distressing. It has been reported that the Deputy Chief Minister and others have perished in this accident’’.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also expressed grief over the sudden demise of Pawar and others.

Terming the demise as extremely heartbreaking and painful, Saini said that ``In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with his family, colleagues and supporters’’.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal tool expressed shock over Pawar’s death and said ``shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing away of Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP chief Sh. Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to his soul.

Stating that they were deeply saddened over Pawar’s death, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condoled his demise.