 Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Nayab Saini and other political leaders expressed deep grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed along with four others in a plane crash near Baramati. Leaders across party lines termed his death heartbreaking and extended condolences to Pawar’s family, colleagues and supporters.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Nayab Saini and several other leaders on Wednesday condoled the demise of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, 66, and four others were killed in a plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra.

Mann in his post on X said: ``Reports have emerged of an accident involving the aircraft carrying Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during landing in Baramati, Maharashtra. The images of smoke and destruction are deeply distressing. It has been reported that the Deputy Chief Minister and others have perished in this accident’’.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also expressed grief over the sudden demise of Pawar and others.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work
Mumbai Road Concretisation Woes Persist With Traffic Snarls, Dust Pollution And Daily Inconvenience As BMC Completes Only 59.5 Per Cent Work
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks Outrage
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs
Devon Conway Survives Powerplay For First Time In IND Vs NZ T20I Series, Completes 7000 T20 Runs

Terming the demise as extremely heartbreaking and painful, Saini said that ``In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with his family, colleagues and supporters’’.

Read Also
Punjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To...
article-image

Also Watch:

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal tool expressed shock over Pawar’s death and said ``shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing away of Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP chief Sh. Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to his soul.

Stating that they were deeply saddened over Pawar’s death, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condoled his demise.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks...
'Rajasthan Mahilayo Ke Liye Nark Hai': Man Kicks Elderly Woman Dancing at Public Event; Video Sparks...
Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO
Bihar Cop Seen Abusing Driver, Demanding Bribe Over One-Way Violation In Darbhanga |VIDEO
UP Accident Video: Speeding Truck Crashes Into Another In Bijnor; Drivers Severely Injured
UP Accident Video: Speeding Truck Crashes Into Another In Bijnor; Drivers Severely Injured
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Punjab, Haryana Leaders Condole Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
'Jungle Raj': Congress Attacks MP Govt, Demands Strict Action Against BJP Leader For Brutally...
'Jungle Raj': Congress Attacks MP Govt, Demands Strict Action Against BJP Leader For Brutally...