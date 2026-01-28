West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi Over Bengali Language At Singur Rally

Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: 10 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting at Singur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had held a public rally at Singur and slammed the speeches given by Modi.

“I respect the chair but someone a few days back had claimed that they had given the ‘classical language’ tag to the Bengali language. It is a blatant lie as I had repeatedly requested them with documents so that Bengali gets the tag. They (BJP) claim that they think about Bengal but the truth is if anyone speaks in Bengali in BJP ruled states they are beaten,” said Mamata.

Speaking about her Singur movement during the Left Front regime, Mamata promised both industry and agriculture in Singur.

“Both Amazon and Flipkart will set up warehouses and generate employment for the people of Singur. Agro-industrial park will be set up on eight acres of land. We don’t speak but do our work. BJP doesn’t keep their word. For the last five years they haven’t paid our dues. Whatever work is being done is being paid by the state government. Singur is my favourite place. I had spent many days here between 2006 and 2008,” further mentioned Mamata.

Notably, Mamata had cancelled her visit to the national capital due to the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar but slammed the saffron camp for deleting names of ‘genuine’ voters through SIR.

“I will go to Delhi and see how they can delete names of genuine voters. Several people have died out of fear of SIR. I will not open a detention camp in Bengal,” stated the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had given time and will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 2 at the national capital.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin slammed Mamata for ‘misleading’ people about SIR.