MP Horror: Divorcee Drugged & Raped By 2, Accused Flee

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A divorcee woman was allegedly raped by his friend and his accomplice in the city on Sunday, the police reported on Monday. The police added that the duo carried out the act at the house of the key accused.

According to Bajaria police, the survivor woman (27) was married, but had parted ways with her husband three years ago. She used to work as housekeeping staff at a hotel.

On Sunday, when she had been heading to her house, one of her acquaintances, Rishi Kushwaha met her on the way, and told her to come along with him to his house. She agreed and went to his place, where Kushwaha spiked her glass of water with an intoxicant.

The woman began losing consciousness, following which Kushwaha raped her. Thereafter, one of Kushwaha's friends also arrived at the scene and raped the woman too. When the woman gained consciousness, the duo threatened to kill her if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone. The woman mustered courage and approached the police on Monday, who have registered a case and have begun hunting for the accused.