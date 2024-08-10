MP: BJP's Central Leadership Monitoring Political Situation In States; Shah Taking Direct Feedback From Leaders

Amit shah & Archana Chitnis. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah may be part of the government, but he pays full attention to the party organisation.

In the past one week, Shah met three leaders from the state. He is taking direct feedback from the party leaders on the functioning of the state government and the party organisation.

In the previous government, there were no reports about Shah's one-to-one interaction with the party legislators from MP.

In the past one week, Shah interacted with legislators Rameshwar Sharma and Archana Chitnis.

Apart from the two legislators, Shah had an interaction with Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar for a long time.

A few days ago, BJP state unit president VD Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla met Shah. Among the ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel interacted with Shah.

Shah recently visited Indore to plant saplings following an invitation from Vijayvargiya.

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister of the state, Shah could not meet the legislators.

He could meet the partyís state president, Union ministers and the then home minister Narottam Mishra.

In December last year, the BJP handed over the reins of power to the new leadership in three states ñ MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP's central leadership is monitoring the political situation in these states. Delhiís advice is sought for the decisions regarding the government and the organisation in the state.

After the assembly election, Shah had full control over the Lok Sabha election in the state.

It is because of the central leadershipís direction that national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal are keeping a watch on the state BJP.

Shahís meeting with the legislators in the state and his taking feedback from them is considered a step towards taking feedback on the state.