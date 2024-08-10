Bhopal: Ex-BMC Engineer’s Wealth 300% More Than Known Income, Cite Lokayukta Police

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal conducted raids at the office and house of a retired Bhopal Municipal Corporation engineer and found that he had amassed property of more than 300% of his known income, said the officials here on Friday.

SP Manu Vyas said that the police received a complaint against retired BMC city engineer, Pradeep Kumar Jain, that he had disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

After his retirement, he joined Smart City as superintendent engineer, on a contract basis.

The police registered the case and during primary investigations, it was found that the complaint was correct.

A raid was conducted at the accused house and his Smart City office.

Sources said that the police have found property papers worth Rs 5 crore. They found bills of Rs 85 lakh but no jewellery in the house.

The police also found that Jain owned three lavishly decorated houses.

Land papers, especially of plots were also found in the search. An SUV was found parked at the house, but it was not in the name of the accused, but the police have seized the vehicle and are going to find the real owner.

The accused had made multiple foreign trips, and Lokayukta police will estimate the expenditure on these trips.

The SP added that on Monday, the police will open the accused’s bank locker and seize any jewellery and property papers kept there.

The police also visited the Smart City office expecting to find some cash or property papers but did not find anything substantial.