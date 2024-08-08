Indore Forms 3 Teams For Snake Charmer Monitoring Ahead Of Nag Panchami To Ensure Safety; 35 Snakes rescued In 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In preparation for the upcoming Nag Panchami festival on Friday, Aug 9, Indore Forest Department has established three dedicated teams to monitor and regulate the activities of snake charmers within city limits and residential colonies, as the teams had rescued over 35 snakes last year.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety and well-being of both the snakes and the public during the festivities.

The specialized teams, consisting of personnel from the Indore Range, Environmental Forestry, and Ralamandal Sanctuary, will be on high alert throughout the festival period. Their primary responsibility will be to keep a vigilant eye on snake charmers who are expected to roam the streets and neighbourhoods, performing with live snakes as part of the traditional celebrations.

This proactive measure comes in response to the significant number of snake rescues carried out last year. Over 35 snakes were rescued during the Nag Panchami festival last year, highlighting the need for increased oversight and intervention to prevent potential harm to both the animals and residents.

Divisional forest officer Mahendra Singh Solanki said, “During Nag Panchami, snake charmers, known as "saperas," often take to the streets, performing with snakes as part of the festival's rituals.”

He added, this practice must be discouraged as it poses threat to both the snakes and the public.

“By closely monitoring the activities of snake charmers, the teams aim to ensure that the festival is celebrated responsibly, minimizing risks and promoting humane treatment of snakes,” Solanki said.

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns or sightings of snake charmers to the designated teams or local authorities to assist in their efforts.