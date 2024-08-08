 Dargah Relocated In Indore To Ease Traffic Along Busy Gangwal-Sarwate Road
Dargah Relocated In Indore To Ease Traffic Along Busy Gangwal-Sarwate Road

Collector Ashish Singh worked with the local Muslim community to take their consent on the relocation of the dargah for road widening.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dargah in the Silavatpura area of Indore was harmoniously relocated on Thursday morning. Collector Ashish Singh worked with the local Muslim community to take their consent on the relocation of the dargah for road widening.

The dargah was located at a busy spot, leading to traffic jams between Gangwal and Sarwate Bus Stand Road. Now, with its relocation, the road widening work here can speed up. This move will not only smooth vehicular flow along Gangwal and Sarwate roads but will also ease traffic along the parallel Jawahar Marg.

Indore: Enforcement Directorate Seizes ₹22.05 Crore In Cash And Investment Documents
article-image

The relocation was done smoothly and peacefully, with the cooperation of the Muslim community. Collector Singh had several rounds of talks with community leaders to make sure everyone agreed with the move. The dargah was shifted with the help of the Municipal Corporation Police and other officials, and there were no problems or disputes during the process. ADM Roshan Rai, regional SDM, Tehsildar, and Indore Municipal Corporation staff were also present to oversee the move. 

The Dargah is relocated in the same area, near the Silavatpura police station.

Indore-Pithampur Industrial Corridor Project: Construction Likely To Start In Next 6 Months
article-image

Now that the dargah is moved, construction on the road where it used to be will speed up. This is expected to help solve traffic problems in the area. Collector Singh and city officials praised the community for their help and encouraged everyone to support city improvements in the future. This effort is a positive step toward better traffic management and city development in Indore.

