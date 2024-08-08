Indore-Pithampur Industrial Corridor Project: Construction Likely To Start In Next 6 Months |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work of about 20.3 km long Indore-Pithampur Industrial Corridor, starting from behind the Bijasan Hill to Rau Toll and further connecting AB Road, is likely to start in the next 6 months. The corridor is considered an economic growth engine of the Western Part of the city.

Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting of the officials of the regional centre of MPIDC here on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the economic corridor project.

The proposed Corridor is anticipated as an economic growth axis and transport link connecting the influence area of the city and industrial area of Pithmapur. Due to increasing industrial and business activities in the region, there is a need to tap the potential of the region to promote planned development for non-polluting industries, businesses, skill development and knowledge centres and residential and social infrastructure on both sides of the corridor. The MPIDC wants to develop Startup and IT Park and Fintech city here.

Presently, MPIDC is conducting the hearing of claims and objections of the farmers whose land is being acquired under the project. Most of the farmers have agreed to offer their land for the project.

Three options have been given to the farmers for the land. First, they can take double the amount of the guideline value as compensation. Second, the land can be taken as per the land-pooling policy of IDA, where in 50% of their total land after being developed is returned to the farmers and third option is that the farmers can take compensation and land as well.

Collector Singh said that after completing the claims and objections of the farmers, the proposal will be sent to Bhopal. He expressed hope that in the next 6 months, we would be able to start the construction work of the corridor. The encroachments made in the investment region of sector 6 and 7 will be removed and if found guilty the action would be taken against Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary.