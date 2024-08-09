 MP: Over 20 Snake Charmers Held, 40 Cobras Seized In Jabalpur; Snakes Found Severely Injured & Near Death
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 snake charmers were apprehended and around 40 cobras were seized from them during Nag Panchami celebrations in Jabalpur on Friday.

The snakes, which were in critical condition, had their mouths tied, with some having their fangs or venom glands damaged. They were taken to a veterinary hospital for urgent care. The veterinary team, along with snake experts and forest department officials, found that the snakes were close to death due to extreme cruelty.

The treatment revealed that the snakes were so badly injured that they could barely move. Experts explained that the mistreatment included breaking fangs and damaging venom glands, making it nearly impossible for the snakes to survive in the wild.

Doctors noted that even if the snakes were released back into nature, their chances of survival are slim due to their inability to hunt or live normally.

This incident highlights the severe exploitation and abuse faced by snakes at the hands of some snake charmers who misuse religious festivals for financial gain.

