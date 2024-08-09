CCTV Footage: Indore Cop Attacked By Bus Driver, Staff For Raising Objection Over Improper Parking

Indore: Policeman Attacked By Bus Driver, Others, Three Arrested In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman was attacked by a passenger bus driver and later thrashed by other staff of a travel agency following an argument between them in the Tukoganj police station jurisdiction.

It is said that the bus driver had parked the bus near the road hampering the traffic and when the policeman told him to drive the bus away from there and park it somewhere else they had an argument.

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that constable Rambabu Rajput, a resident of CRP Lines who was in civil dress has lodged a complaint that he along with his friend was going to Dhakkan Wala Kuan for some work on Wednesday when they spotted many vehicles stuck due to a bus parked on the road. Rajput told the driver to take his bus aside when the cleaner Neeraj Rathore started an argument with him.

The situation turned intense and Neeraj’s accomplices Kuldeep, Mohammad Akram and driver Asif allegedly thrashed Rajput injuring him critically. The driver allegedly attacked Rajput on his head with a stick and also threatened him with dire consequences.

A case has been registered against the accused and Kuldeep, Neeraj, Akram and Asif were arrested while a search is on for their accomplices on the basis of the CCTVs. Police said that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed near the spot.