 Indore Crime Round-Up: Four-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Bike; Newly Married Woman Ends Life
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a biker in the Khudel area on Wednesday evening. She was going to a shop with her mother when the accident happened. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Pallavi, a resident of Dudhiya village.

She along with her mother was going to a shop when she went ahead of her mother and a recklessly driven bike hit her. She fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital where she died during treatment. The police have sent the body for autopsy and started a search for the bike rider.

article-image

Newly Married Woman Ends Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old newly married woman allegedly committed suicide after she was scolded by her husband in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the woman was identified as Varsha Lodhi, a resident of Idris Nagar area of the city. She was found hanging by one of her family members and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was chatting with someone over a social media platform when her husband had scolded her for the same. After that she took such an extreme step. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the exact reason for her suicide could not be ascertained. The police are taking the statements of her husband and other family members.

