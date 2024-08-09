 Indore: Afraid Of Scolding For Taking Mobile To School, Minor Flees Home
City crime branch rescues minor and reunites him with his parents in Gautampura.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Representational Image | pxhere.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch rescued a minor boy who fled to the city from Gautampura. He came to the city on August 6 (Tuesday) without informing anyone at home.

The incident came to light when the crime branch received a tip-off about a minor wandering in the Banganga area, suspected to be missing from home. According to the team, the boy identified himself to be a resident of Gautampura. They took him along and provided him proper assistance.

The boy in conversation with the officials said that he had left home due to fear of his parents. On August 6, he had secretly taken a mobile phone to school.

After his teachers discovered the phone and his classmates learned about it, he was worried that his parents would scold him. To avoid this, he decided to come to the city without informing anyone at home. During the investigation, it was found that a FIR had been filed at the Gautampura police station on August 06 (Tuesday) by the boy's parents, reporting him as abducted. After which the minor has been safely handed over to his parents at the Gautampura police station.

