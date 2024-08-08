MP: Students Forced To Study Under Open Sky As Morena's Ganj Rampur School Building Falls Apart

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Following the wall collapse incidents in Sagar and Rewa, students at Ganj Rampur Primary School in Morena are forced to study outside under the open sky due to the dilapidated condition of their school building.

The previous wall collapsing cases, which tragically resulted in the deaths of several students, it has come to light that about 70% of school buildings in the district are in poor condition.

According to information, at Ganj Rampur Primary School, the situation is severe. The main entrance door is damaged, and the entire building is falling apart. With 110 students and only two teachers, the school has been operating with insufficient staff since July.

According to in-charge teacher Ram Khiladi, one teacher was transferred by the cluster principal and the other has not been seen at the school. Khiladi and Manoj Upadhyay are the only teachers who continue to come daily. Despite numerous complaints to the Sarpanch and other officials since 2014, the school still functions under the open sky.

Despite the allocation of crores of rupees annually for school maintenance in Madhya Pradesh, funds meant for maintenance have allegedly been misused by officials and contractors, leaving the schools in a dangerous state.

The building is deteriorating inside and out, with students unable to sit inside due to the risk of collapsing ceilings. The school is closed during the rains as a precaution. The quality of food provided to the students is also a concern, with reports of raw, undercooked potatoes and uncooked bread. The poor quality of meals and nutrition is a result of ongoing corruption.