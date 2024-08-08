 Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gayatri Vihar, Adampur & More; Check Full List
The scheduled power interruptions are essential for construction purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 7 to facilitate essential PWD construction work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Area and Timings:

Area: Baba ka Dhaba rameshwaram B phase Gayatri vihar,and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 2:00 pm

Area: PMAY malkhed, Sabri nagar,vijay nagar, bihari basti, Kalyan nagar , and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 3:00 Pm

Area: Adampur,chhavni, Sam college,and nearest area

Time: 10:00 Am To 3:00 pm

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.

