 MP: Part Of Guna's Kumbhraj Railway Station Porch Collapses Due To Heavy Rain, No Injuries Reported
Following the incident, the station's ticket counter has been closed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the porch of the single-storey building at Guna's railway station, collapsed due to continuous rainfall on Thursday. The incident caused significant cracks in the structure, according to an official. No casualty reported.

According to information, the incident happened around 6:20 AM at Kumbhraj railway station in Guna district, but fortunately, no one was injured. Some people waiting to buy train tickets managed to escape unharmed when the porch, part of the approximately 60-year-old building at the West Central Railway (WCR) station, fell down, likely due to continuous rainfall.

Station master Vinod Meena said, "It's an old building, but fortunately, no one was hurt. The ticket counter is closed for now."

Harshit Shrivastava, WCR's chief public relations officer, mentioned that a team from the Bhopal division has arrived at the site. He explained that the collapse was due to heavy rain in Guna, and old buildings will be checked to ensure passenger safety.

According to the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal center, Guna district received 34 mm (3.4 cm) of rain between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM on Thursday.

