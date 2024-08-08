Cyber Crooks Use Jabalpur Collector's Name & DP On WhatsApp To Dupe His Family; Swindled ₹25k From Relative

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crooks are now cleverly weaving webs to dupe IAS and IPS officers. This time, the fraudsters tried to defraud the Collector of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The scammers used Collector Deepak Saxena's name and display picture (DP) on Whatsapp to dupe his family and relatives. They then continued to call and message his family, friends, and relatives in hopes of getting some money out of them. The cyber crooks were successful in duping one of the collector's relatives, who sent them Rs 25,000.

As soon as Collector Saxena received the information about the ongoing scam, he immediately lodged a complaint at the Cyber Cell division. A case has been registered under BNS 420, and an investigation has begun.

Scammers used Uzbekistan number

According to information, the scammers used a number registered in the country of Uzbekistan and used Collector Deepak Saxena's number and profile picture to impersonate him. The scammers used the number to contact family members and friends of Saxena, pretending to be him and asking for financial support.

One of the family member, unknowingly, transferred a sum of Rs 25,000 in the account of the scammers under the impression that they were providing the funds to Saxena himself. As soon as the collector got to know about the incident, he filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell division. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Not the first high profile case

According to sources, a similar type of incident took place in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. Here, collector of the Seoni district was targeted in a similar fashion.