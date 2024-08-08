 Cyber Crooks Use Jabalpur Collector's Name & DP On WhatsApp To Dupe His Family; Swindled ₹25k From Relative
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCyber Crooks Use Jabalpur Collector's Name & DP On WhatsApp To Dupe His Family; Swindled ₹25k From Relative

Cyber Crooks Use Jabalpur Collector's Name & DP On WhatsApp To Dupe His Family; Swindled ₹25k From Relative

The scammers used a number registered in the country of Uzbekistan and used Collector Deepak Saxena's number and profile picture to impersonate him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crooks are now cleverly weaving webs to dupe IAS and IPS officers. This time, the fraudsters tried to defraud the Collector of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The scammers used Collector Deepak Saxena's name and display picture (DP) on Whatsapp to dupe his family and relatives. They then continued to call and message his family, friends, and relatives in hopes of getting some money out of them. The cyber crooks were successful in duping one of the collector's relatives, who sent them Rs 25,000.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

As soon as Collector Saxena received the information about the ongoing scam, he immediately lodged a complaint at the Cyber Cell division. A case has been registered under BNS 420, and an investigation has begun.

Read Also
MP: Money Demanded From BJP MLA In The Name Of Nadda's Program; One Arrested
article-image

Scammers used Uzbekistan number

According to information, the scammers used a number registered in the country of Uzbekistan and used Collector Deepak Saxena's number and profile picture to impersonate him. The scammers used the number to contact family members and friends of Saxena, pretending to be him and asking for financial support.

One of the family member, unknowingly, transferred a sum of Rs 25,000 in the account of the scammers under the impression that they were providing the funds to Saxena himself. As soon as the collector got to know about the incident, he filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell division. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Read Also
Woman Submits Fake Marksheet To Secure Govt Job In MP's Jabalpur, Exposed After Working For 29 Years
article-image

Not the first high profile case

According to sources, a similar type of incident took place in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. Here, collector of the Seoni district was targeted in a similar fashion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cyber Crooks Use Jabalpur Collector's Name & DP On WhatsApp To Dupe His Family; Swindled ₹25k From...

Cyber Crooks Use Jabalpur Collector's Name & DP On WhatsApp To Dupe His Family; Swindled ₹25k From...

Police Encounter: Main Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Police Encounter: Main Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Bhopal: City Streets Reverberate With Loud Bikes

Bhopal: City Streets Reverberate With Loud Bikes

MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups...

Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups...