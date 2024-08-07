MP: Money Demanded From BJP MLA In The Name Of Nadda's Program; One Arrested

Representative Image

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to dupe a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh by pretending to be calling from party president J P Nadda's office and seeking funds, police said on Wednesday.

Aamla MLA Dr Yogesh Pandagre, in a complaint registered with Betul district police three days ago, said a person was calling him repeatedly and asking for Rs 1.25 lakh for organising Union minister Nadda's program.

The caller claimed to be working at the BJP chief's office, said Ganj police station in-charge Ravikant Deharia.

He also sent a QR code to Pandagre for UPI payment, the complaint said.

Police tracked down the location of the mobile phone from which the calls had been made, and arrested Niraj Singh Rathore, a resident of Umri village in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, from Kanpur.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, and further probe was on, the police official said.