 Bhopal Shocker: Manager Looted Of ₹15 Lakh After Two Strangers Knock Door Asking For Glass Of Water In Rachna Nagar
Upon getting information, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search has been initiated and police are on a lookout for the criminals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants entered a flat in Rachna Towers located in the VVIP area in the capital city of Bhopal and met off with Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint on Wednesday. The incident that took place in broad daylight ratted the residents of the area.

An illegal liquor shop was run from the apartment where the incident took place. Upon getting information, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search has been initiated and police are on a lookout for the criminals.

According to sources, the incident took place on Wednesday morning at around 8:30 when two persons knocked on the door of flat no SR 108 in the Rachna Tower. When the door did not open, the assailants named a company executive which led to Shyam Sundar, the manager opening the door.

The culprits then asked for water. As soon as Sundar turned towards the kitchen, one of the assailant put a gun to Sundar's head and asked for the money. Subsequently, Sundar led them to the loot and the culprits took of with a bag full of cash amounting to Rs. 15 Lakh.

Another robbery attempted two days ago

Two days ago, another attempt at a robbery took place at the front gate of Rachna Towers. This time the victim was Vijendra Gupta who had a bag with Rs 8 Lakh in it. The culprits tried to snatch the bag and run but were unsuccessful in the same.

Gupta went to the police station to register a complaint but the officers did not file a complaint as the attempt was unsuccessful.

