MP: 14 Jail Inmates Released In Last Two Years In State Under The Union Govt's 'Support To Poor Prisoner' Scheme

Mumbai: Janitor Held For Shooting Obscene Video Of Doctor | Representational Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Putting forth an example of Madhya Pradesh, National Crime Records Bureau has asked other states to implement 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme which is aimed at aiding jail inmates who could not pay the court's fines or secure bails due to financial constraints.

Extending the benefit of the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme launched by the Union ministry of home affairs, the Madhya Pradesh government in the last two financial years has released 14 prisoners, who were unable to pay the penalty or their secure bail due to financial reasons.

Jail department officials informed that the NCRB, the nodal agency, asked the other states to follow the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh in implementing the scheme. In the financial year 2023-24, the Central government provided Rs 10 lakh under the scheme and of which the state government spent Rs 55,618. For the year 2024-25 till this July, Rs 71,984 have been spent. The government released 14 prisoners in the last two financial years.

Under the scheme, funds have been provided by the Union government in the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) account which is given to the state level committee. The officials said that an ëempowered committeeí has been constituted in every district of the State, which assesses the requirement of financial support to eligible prisoners for securing bail or for penalty payment, etc. Based on the decision taken by the committee, funds are drawn from the account by the State headquarters level nodal officer and the amount approved by the district committee is then paid to the concerned court against fine and bail, and other matters.

The State level committee comprises Principal Secretary (Home and Jail), Secretary (Law), Secretary, State Legal Services Authority and DG/IG (Prisons).

The eligibility

At the district level, the prisoners who are unable to pay a penalty†up to†Rs 25,000 to the court are eligible to apply for financial help under the scheme. Besides, the prisoners whose bail has been granted, but they do not have an amount up to Rs 40,000 against the bail, can apply under the scheme. After approval, the amount is released for the payment at the district level. If the amount is higher, the matter is referred to the state level committee.

Not entitled: The prisoners who are in jail in connection with rape, POSCO case, dowry, dacoity, excise, sedition and in NDPS cases, are not entitle to get the help under the scheme.

Reduces burden on state exchequer

It reduces the burden on the state exchequer as the state government spends around Rs 3000 on every prisonerís lodging and boarding per month. The said amount is excluding the cost of security. A prisoner levied Rs 2,000 penalty is unable to pay the same and remains in jail for three months, then the total cost of his lodging and boarding in jail comes to Rs 9000. But under the scheme, if the government helps him with Rs 2000 by paying the penalty under the scheme, it saves exchequer Rs 7000 from spending the amount on the inmate while he is in jail for three months.