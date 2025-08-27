DRI Drug Factory Case: First Consignment Was Ready To Roll Out When DRI Busted The Syndicate In MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first consignment of mephedrone was packed and about to be rolled out from the state capital when, in the nick of time, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) raided the factory and seized drugs and raw material worth around Rs 92 crore in the international market, officials said on Wednesday.

The prepared drug consignment weighing 61.20 kg of in liquid form was seized during the operation, and two accused, Razzak Khan and Faizal Quarashi were arrested. Both were working for Salim Dola, an international drug mastermind.

In the early hours of August 16, a team of over 10 DRI officials conducted the raid at a house in Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), where the illegal unit was being operated. Officials said the accused had secured an electricity connection on August 14 at the factory. Earlier, they were using the battery-powered device during the night hours and also their mixing process was non operational then.

Soon after getting the power connection, full-scale manufacturing began, But just two days later, the unit was busted and officials seized the prepared drugs and the raw material. So far, seven accused have been arrested in connection with the case and all are logged in Bhopal central jail under judicial custody.

Hard luck

Razzak Khan, a resident of Ganj Basoda, and Faizal Quarashi of Ashoknagar, come from humble backgrounds. Both earlier worked on meagre salaries but dreamed of making it big. Their greed for a shortcut to fortune landed them in jail, and now their future looks bleak.