 MP: 17 Kids Found With Sickle Cell Symptoms In Dhar's Eklavya School; Medical Team Ensures Prompt Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 17 Kids Found With Sickle Cell Symptoms In Dhar's Eklavya School; Medical Team Ensures Prompt Treatment

MP: 17 Kids Found With Sickle Cell Symptoms In Dhar's Eklavya School; Medical Team Ensures Prompt Treatment

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder characterised by a haemoglobin deficiency, leading to pain in the hands, legs and joints.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Doctors testing children |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A medical team, conducting check-ups at Eklavya Residential School in Labrawada village, Dhar, discovered 17 children exhibiting symptoms of sickle cell disease. The team was conducting routine tests when they found the affected children, who were immediately taken to the Dhar District Hospital for treatment.

Dr Jitendra Chaudhary, in-charge civil surgeon at the hospital, stated that the children will receive necessary treatment as per government guidelines. They will undergo a thorough examination by concerned doctors to determine the best course of action.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder characterised by a haemoglobin deficiency, leading to pain in the hands, legs and joints.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Bank Of India's Outsourced Technician Steals ₹22 Lakh From Deposit Machine In Ujjain;...
article-image

This is not the first instance of sickle cell disease in the area. Previously, 12 children were found to be affected and their treatment is ongoing. The families of the affected children have been informed and all family members have been called in.

The children are currently undergoing treatment at the Dhar District Hospital and a nurse is also present at the hostel to provide care.

The children had initially undergone health check-ups at the primary health center in Tisgaon village and upon request, a team was sent to the BMO to conduct further tests. The medical team's swift action has ensured prompt treatment for the affected children.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Rs 23-Cr Shipawara Sangam To Transform Into Major Tourist Destination

MP: Rs 23-Cr Shipawara Sangam To Transform Into Major Tourist Destination

MP: Open Well In Dhar Puts Lives At Risk; Municipality Turns Blind Eye To Plaints

MP: Open Well In Dhar Puts Lives At Risk; Municipality Turns Blind Eye To Plaints

MP: Concerns Raised Over Inadequate Water Supply In Jhabua; Councillors Debate Fund For...

MP: Concerns Raised Over Inadequate Water Supply In Jhabua; Councillors Debate Fund For...

MP: Khargone Collector's Heart-To-Heart With Rural Students

MP: Khargone Collector's Heart-To-Heart With Rural Students

MP: 17 Kids Found With Sickle Cell Symptoms In Dhar's Eklavya School; Medical Team Ensures Prompt...

MP: 17 Kids Found With Sickle Cell Symptoms In Dhar's Eklavya School; Medical Team Ensures Prompt...