Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Youths Barge In Neighbour's Flat At New Minal Residency Late Night, Assault 20-Year-Old Woman & Her Cousin; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two drunk youths broke into an apartment and assaulted a 20-year-old woman in Bhopal's residential society, New Minal Residency, on Wednesday night. Hearing her screams, her brother came out of his room and got engaged in the violent brawl with the accused.

The entire incident was captured on video and is now widely shared on social media.

The video, posted by nd_news_bhopal's Instagram handle, shows the woman's brother holding one of the attackers by the collar and shouting, "How did you get into the room?"

The accused were the neighbours of the woman, and the duo had some ongoing disputes.

Watch the Video Here:-

Accused youths lived in adjacent flat

The incident occurred at Block 3 of the New Minal Residency in the middle of the night on Wednesday. The two youths, who lived in the neighbouring apartment, barged into the house and assaulted the woman. When they were confronted by her brother, they called more accomplices. The accused, along with his aides, beat up the brother and threatened the siblings.

The woman, who works a private job, and her brother, a student, were left traumatized. The woman is originally from Rewa.

Ayodhya Nagar police have filed a case including charges of molestation against the attackers. According to TI Mahesh Lillare, the 20-year-old woman living with her cousin brother in Minal Residency is pursuing a B.Tech degree from a private college. The attackers, Abhi and Avi, are her neighbours. There has been an ongoing dispute between the attackers and the woman's brother.

Around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, the two attackers entered the woman's flat to beat her brother.

Accused youths on run

TI Lillare stated that two teams are searching for the accused. Their flat is currently locked, and the broker who arranged their flat is also being questioned.

When the incident was reported to Dial 100, police arrived at the scene. However, the attackers continued to threaten the brother in front of the police. The local police station, Ayodhya Nagar, was reportedly understaffed at night and lacked female officers to properly handle the woman's case.