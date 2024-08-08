School Girl Jumps Off Railway Bridge In Ujjain On Birthday, Dies; Left Home In School Uniform On Pretext Of Attending Class

Ujjain: Minor Jumps Off Bridge In School Uniform; Dies | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where a school girl jumped off a railway bridge on her birthday and died. Her body was recovered from a railway track near Freegunj in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Priya Bairagi, student of class 12.

Bairagi, wearing her school uniform, left home for her class on Thursday. She changed her route, reached the the Zero Point Bridge above the railway track near Freegunj and jumped. Panicked, a crowd gathered and informed the police.

Police have taken the matter into cognizance and started investigation. Her body will be sent for post-mortem.

No suicide note found

The preliminary investigation suggests that the minor girl died by suicide after jumping from the bridge. She was wearing a school uniform while taking the extreme step. Earlier, it is also reported that a suicide note has been recovered, however, later police clarified that no such note was found.

It is said that an autorickshaw driver standing nearby and watching the girl's moves tried to save her, but in vain.

The incident created chaos near the accident site as a huge crowd of people gathered at the railway track after the incident. The police started investigating the matter.