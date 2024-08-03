MP August 3 Monsoon Updates: Red Alert For 12 Districts, Orange Alert For 23; State Receives More Than Average Rainfall

MP August 3 Monsoon Updates: Red Alert For 12, Orange Alert For 23 Districts, More Than Average Rainfall Received So Far | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state continues to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday. A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for 12 districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy rainfall has been announced for 23 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Bhopal is witnessing consistent light showers since the morning. Indore has also experienced light showers throughout the morning.

Red Alert: There is a red alert for very heavy rain in Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

Orange Alert: There is an orange alert for heavy rain in Bhopal, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Pandhurna, Ratlam, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Maihar and Sidhi districts.

Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rain may also occur in Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Singrauli, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Weather at 1 Pm | IMD Bhopal

What does Met Department say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Vedprakash Singh, a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area have formed around Jharkhand and West Bengal. The monsoon trough passes through this low-pressure area, extending to Sidhi and Gwalior in northern Madhya Pradesh. Another active trough from east to west is also influencing these regions. The south-western winds are bringing consistent moisture, affecting the state significantly.

The monsoon trough passes through this low-pressure area, extending to Sidhi and Gwalior in northern Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

On Friday, heavy rainfall continued across the state. Bhopal and Narsinghpur received 1.25 inches of rain.

Sidhi recorded the highest rainfall at 3.7 inches, while Raisen and Satna received 3 inches each.

Pachmarhi and Tikamgarh saw 1 inch of rain, and Ratlam, Ujjain, and Malajkhand recorded 0.75 inches.

The rainfall pattern persisted in Betul, Narmadapuram, Dhar, Rewa, Umaria, Guna, Indore, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, and Mandla.

More than expected rainfall received

Since the onset of the monsoon, Madhya Pradesh has received more rainfall than usual. The state has recorded 20.6 inches of rain, which is 2.1 inches above the expected 18.5 inches, marking a 12% increase in rainfall.