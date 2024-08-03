Toddler & Teen Dead In Sleep; 5 Family Members Injured After House Roof Collapses Amid Incessant Rains In MP Village

Incessant rains damaged houses | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It poured incessantly in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. 56 sluice gates of seven major dams in the state, like Tawa Dam, Bargi Dam, and Bhadbhada Dam, were opened to release the surplus water and avoid overflow, especially in the low-lying areas.

By the time the rain settled in, it was Saturday morning. The aftermath reveals several incidents of rain and fury.

Two, including a toddler and a teen, died and five others were severely injured after their house collapsed owing to strong winds and heavy rainfall at a village in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The officials said that the incident occurred at Rampura village in Gadarwara tehsil on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. The victim family will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

It was late at night, and the family was asleep amid the continuous downpour outside. Suddenly, the roof of their makeshift or kutcha house collapsed and fell on the family members. Two—a 3-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy—died in the accident, while the other five family members were rescued from the debris.

Speaking to the media, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Rao Uday Pratap Singh said that he has given instructions to the district administration officials, and the victim family will be provided a home under PM Awas Yojana, while they can live in the Panchayat building.