MP: Man Slips Into River While Making Live; 14-Yr-Old Drowns While Swimming With Friends In Sheopur (WATCH)

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A man slipped into the river after he climbed onto the overflow section of Banjara Dam during the heavy rains and swept away on Friday in Sheopur. The entire episode was captured on a live video, which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, his friends can be heard shouting 'live ban raha hai,' and then he swept and the friends went to the other side of the bridge. One of them can also be heard shouting 'beh gaya param beh gaya, mar gya.'

You can watch the video here:-

#WATCH | MP: Man Slips In Banjara Dam While Recording Live With Friends In Gwalior#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Iw22tTrRlw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 2, 2024

According to information, the man named Param slipped and fell into the Seep River due to the strong flow of water. Fortunately, he knew how to swim and survived.

14-year-old drowned while swimming

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a dam, while swimming with friends, as the flow of the dam increased due to heavy rain in Sheopur on Friday.

The boy named Dev Rajak drowned in flood conditions in Badoda, Sheopur, after heavy rains turned the area into a flood zone. Dev, who was enjoying a swim with friends, went missing and was later found dead after a three-hour rescue operation by the SDRF team.

According to information, Dev was the only brother to his four sisters, and his family is devastated by the loss. His father runs a photo studio and photocopy shop.