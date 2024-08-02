MP August 2 Monsoon Updates: Incessant Rains Across State; Sluice Gates Of Seven Major Dams Opened

Five gates of Bhadbhada Dam opened | MP August 2 Monsoon Updates: Torrential Rains Prevail In State; Sluice Gates Of Seven Major Gates Opened So Far

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The torrential rains prevails in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, it has been raining heavily since last night. A red alert has been issued for six districts in the state for Friday. Also, the gates of seven major dams across the state were opened on Friday morning.

Dam gates opened

In Bhopal, 4 gates of Kolar Dam, 10 of Kaliyasot, and 5 of Bhadbhada were opened. Additionally, 9 gates of Tawa Dam in Narmadapuram, 8 gates of Rajghat Dam in Ashoknagar, 7 gates of Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, and 4 gates of Machagora Dam in Chhindwara were opened to release the excess water.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Five Sluice Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Water-Level Of Upper Lake Reaches Brim Amid Heavy Rains

#WATCH | Itarsi: 5 Sluice Gates Of Tawa Dam Opened To Release 40,000 Cusecs Of Water

Bhopal’s Bada Talab reaches max capacity

The Bada Talab in Bhopal, which has a capacity of 1666.80 feet, reached its full capacity by Friday morning. As of Thursday, the water level was at 1666 feet, and it filled up completely overnight.

Heavy rainfall alert for 30 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts. Also, a heavy rain alert has also been issued for 30 districts. Some areas in Bhopal and Raisen are experiencing waterlogging.

Due to the heavy rains, the Sehore district collector has declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres.

Weather Conditions Explained

As per IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, a monsoon trough was present over Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. A cyclonic circulation system from West Bengal is moving towards Madhya Pradesh, and another cyclonic circulation is over northeast Rajasthan. Additionally, two other weather systems are active, contributing to the ongoing rains in the state.

Starting August 2, stronger weather activity is expected, leading to continuous rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for various regions.

Rain records

Seoni district has recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 32 inches, which is 10.80 inches more than its usual amount. Other districts like Mandla, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Raisen, and Chhindwara have also received over 25 inches of rainfall. On the other hand, Rewa district has seen the least rainfall with only 8 inches. Overall, Madhya Pradesh has received 9% more rainfall than usual, with the eastern part of the state receiving 2% more and the western part receiving 15% more.