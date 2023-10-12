 MP: Affiliation Of 19 Nursing Colleges Cancelled, Most From Gwalior; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Affiliation Of 19 Nursing Colleges Cancelled, Most From Gwalior; Check Full List

MP: Affiliation Of 19 Nursing Colleges Cancelled, Most From Gwalior; Check Full List

In the list of rejected colleges, 6 colleges are from Gwalior, 3 from Bhopal, 2 from Dhar, 2 from Datia, 1 from Indore and 1 from Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council, Bhopal, has cancelled affiliation to 19 nursing colleges across the the state over a series of alleged irregularities, including appointment of fake teachers. Of these, maximum number of colleges are from Gwalior.

According to information, the Nurses Registration Council (NCR) had derecognized those 19 colleges already in the past. Also, Medical Sciences University’s Executive Council did not recognise the same colleges. 

In the list of rejected colleges, 6 colleges are from Gwalior, 3 from Bhopal, 2 from Dhar, 2 from Datia, 1 from Indore and 1 from Jabalpur. 

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Congress Promises Cow Dung Purchase Scheme In MP If Voted To Power
article-image

List Of Colleges Denied Affiliation

Maharana Pratap School of Nursing, Bhopal

NRI Institute of Nursing, Bhopal

Technoketus School of Nursing, Bhopal

Sarva Dharma School of Nursing, Gwalior

Madhuban School of Nursing, Indore

PG College of Nursing, Gwalior

Sailana College of Nursing, Ratlam

Sri Rabindranath Tagore Institute of Professional Studies,

T.D. Institute of Professional Studies, Rewa

G N S Nursing College

 Datia Abhishek Nursing College, Gwalior

Shri Swami Ji Maharaj College of Nursing, Datia 

BIPS School of Nursing, Gwalior

Sukh Sagar College, Jabalpur 

RK Nursing College, Datia

Gyan School of Nursing, Dhar

Indore International College, Dhar

J.B. Institute of Nursing, Gwalior

Vaishnavi Institute of Nursing, Gwalior

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Mentions Her Stark Resemblance To Indira Gandhi In Mandla,...
article-image

Earlier on Junly 27, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented its report to the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the alleged Nursing Colleges scam case.

In its report, CBI has mentioned that 50 per cent of the colleges have been found to be operating in a fraudulent manner. The report contains information about 140 out of 271 Nursing colleges in the state. After examining the report, the court has asked the Indian Nursing Council (INC) to match its data with that of CBI and present its report.

Read Also
MP: Man, With Close Aides, Attack His Brother & Wife Over Land Dispute In Morena (WATCH)
article-image

The court also warned the INC and officials of medical colleges of an FIR if there is any tampering of data. 

After that, continuous actions are being taken after the fraud in nursing colleges was exposed. Medical University is also serious about stopping the fraud going on in nursing colleges.

There’s only one Medical University in Madhya Pradesh, which is established in Jabalpur.

Read Also
MP: ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ To Be Held By Gurjar Community In Gwalior
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Hot Days To Continue This Week; Rain Likely In Gwalior-Chambal On October 17-18

MP Weather Update: Hot Days To Continue This Week; Rain Likely In Gwalior-Chambal On October 17-18

MP: Bhim Army Chief Detained On Way To Gurjar Community's 'Jail Bharo' Movement In Gwalior

MP: Bhim Army Chief Detained On Way To Gurjar Community's 'Jail Bharo' Movement In Gwalior

MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Plays Game-Changer Move, Announces Scholarships For School...

MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Plays Game-Changer Move, Announces Scholarships For School...

Former Union Minister Sartaj Singh Passes Away In Madhya Pradesh

Former Union Minister Sartaj Singh Passes Away In Madhya Pradesh

MP: No HC Relief For Poll Aspirant Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, Hearing Scheduled Next Week

MP: No HC Relief For Poll Aspirant Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, Hearing Scheduled Next Week