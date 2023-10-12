MP: Affiliation Of 19 Nursing Colleges Cancelled, Most From Gwalior; Check Full List

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council, Bhopal, has cancelled affiliation to 19 nursing colleges across the the state over a series of alleged irregularities, including appointment of fake teachers. Of these, maximum number of colleges are from Gwalior.

According to information, the Nurses Registration Council (NCR) had derecognized those 19 colleges already in the past. Also, Medical Sciences University’s Executive Council did not recognise the same colleges.

In the list of rejected colleges, 6 colleges are from Gwalior, 3 from Bhopal, 2 from Dhar, 2 from Datia, 1 from Indore and 1 from Jabalpur.

List Of Colleges Denied Affiliation

Maharana Pratap School of Nursing, Bhopal

NRI Institute of Nursing, Bhopal

Technoketus School of Nursing, Bhopal

Sarva Dharma School of Nursing, Gwalior

Madhuban School of Nursing, Indore

PG College of Nursing, Gwalior

Sailana College of Nursing, Ratlam

Sri Rabindranath Tagore Institute of Professional Studies,

T.D. Institute of Professional Studies, Rewa

G N S Nursing College

Datia Abhishek Nursing College, Gwalior

Shri Swami Ji Maharaj College of Nursing, Datia

BIPS School of Nursing, Gwalior

Sukh Sagar College, Jabalpur

RK Nursing College, Datia

Gyan School of Nursing, Dhar

Indore International College, Dhar

J.B. Institute of Nursing, Gwalior

Vaishnavi Institute of Nursing, Gwalior

Earlier on Junly 27, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented its report to the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the alleged Nursing Colleges scam case.

In its report, CBI has mentioned that 50 per cent of the colleges have been found to be operating in a fraudulent manner. The report contains information about 140 out of 271 Nursing colleges in the state. After examining the report, the court has asked the Indian Nursing Council (INC) to match its data with that of CBI and present its report.

The court also warned the INC and officials of medical colleges of an FIR if there is any tampering of data.

After that, continuous actions are being taken after the fraud in nursing colleges was exposed. Medical University is also serious about stopping the fraud going on in nursing colleges.

There’s only one Medical University in Madhya Pradesh, which is established in Jabalpur.

