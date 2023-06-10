MP: 3 Children Charred To Death After LPG Leakage Sparks Fire At House In Bhind

Fire broke out at a hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College but there was no loss of life. | Representative image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Three children-- 4-year-old being the youngest, were charred to death and four others injured, two of them critically, after a fire broke out in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect that the fire started due to leakage in LPG cylinder during cooking.

The incident occurred at Danekapura village under Gormi police station limits, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore said.

A 4-year-old boy, his sister, aged 10 years, and their 5-year-old cousin sister were charred to death in the fire, he said.

The house owner, Akhilesh Rajput, and his wife suffered serious injuries and were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said. The deceased were grandchildren of the house owner.

Akhilesh's daughter-in-law and daughter are undergoing treatment at Gormi Health Centre, Rathore said.

Though LPG leakage appears to be the reason for the fire, the official said, a forensic team has been called to inspect the spot and the exact cause will be known after an investigation.